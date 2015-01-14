FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank expects Russia's economy to contract by -2.9 pct in 2015
January 14, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank expects Russia's economy to contract by -2.9 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank expects Russia’s economy to contract by 2.9 percent in 2015, it said in a report on global economic growth on Wednesday, cutting its forecast from December when it expected a 0.7 percent contraction.

The bank also predicted 0.1 percent growth in 2016 and 1.1 percent growth in 2017, following 0.7 percent growth in 2014.

It cut its global growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to poor economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies that offset the benefit of lower oil prices. (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

