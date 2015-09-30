FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank worsens growth forecasts for Russia
September 30, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

World Bank worsens growth forecasts for Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday cut its baseline growth forecasts for the Russian economy, predicting gross domestic product would contract by 3.8 percent this year and 0.6 percent next year.

It added, however, that the Russian authorities had successfully stabilised the country’s economy.

Russia will soon need to adopt tough fiscal measures in response to low oil prices, it said in a biannual report on the Russian economy. (Reporting by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

