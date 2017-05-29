FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Russia says no new conditions on resuming flights to Egypt
May 29, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 3 months ago

Russia says no new conditions on resuming flights to Egypt

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow had not put forward any new conditions for resuming direct flights to Egypt.

Lavrov, on a visit to Egypt, also said Cairo should first ensure travel safety for the flights.

The passenger flights between Russia and Egypt were suspended in November 2015 after a Russian passenger airliner exploded and disintegrated over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)

