FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-One killed, nine injured in shelling of Russian embassy in Damascus
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 28, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-One killed, nine injured in shelling of Russian embassy in Damascus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds U.S. State Department reaction in paragraph 5)

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - One Syrian was killed and nine others were injured during a mortar shelling of the Russian embassy in Damascus, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

One mortar round landed at the embassy’s premises and the other exploded close to it, the statement posted on www.mid.ru said, killing and injuring local residents, including guards.

“We consider them (shellings) acts of terrorism, whose executors and those inciting and supervising them, should receive a deserved punishment,” the ministry said.

Russia, a staunch supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has criticised the West for aiding rebels who have been fighting to topple him for more than two years in a war that has cost well over 100,000 lives.

In a statement U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki condemned the shelling and said the United States continued to emphasize that those responsible for atrocities on all sides must be held accountable.

Syrian rebels have launched several mortar and rocket attacks in recent months into the centre of the Syrian capital, where many embassies and senior Syrian officials are based.

A mortar shell landed on the compound of the Russian embassy in September inflicting light injuries to two people.

The Russian mission was also damaged in February when a car bomb exploded nearby on a busy Damascus highway, killing 50 people. No one was wounded at the embassy, but that blast blew out windows in the building, Russian officials said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Ralph Boulton and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.