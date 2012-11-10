FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow arrests official over APEC embezzlement - Interfax
November 10, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Moscow arrests official over APEC embezzlement - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have arrested a regional governor accused of stealing funds meant for September’s Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, news agency Interfax reported on Saturday .

Roman Panov, governor of the Perm region near the Ural mountains and a former deputy head of Russia’s regional development ministry, is suspected of embezzling 93 million roubles ($2.94 million) ahead of the event in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, said the agency, citing a court ruling.

The arrest came just days after President Vladimir Putin fired his defence minister over a corruption and sleaze scandal. [ID: nL5E8M97F1].

Panov will remain in jail at least until Jan. 2, Interfax said.

