BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2hNhiBc Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 22 En+ Group, a holding company for Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's assets, is considering conducting an initial public offering in 2017, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
En+ holds assets in metals and mining, energy and coal, including a 48 percent stake in Rusal, a Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminium producer, which in turn owns a stake in a mining giant Nornickel.
VTB Capital, which holds a 4.35 percent in En+, is one of the arrangers for the deal, one of the two banking sources said. The source did not say which other banks were working on the potential deal. En+ declined to comment.
En+'s consolidated revenues totalled $11.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA was at $2.2 billion in 2014, the last time the company reported.
VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's No.2 lender VTB, bought the 4.35 percent stake in En+ for $500 million in 2011.
The deal valued the entire group at $11.5 billion and was seen by a source close to the process at the time as the first step towards En+'s IPO. (Reporting by Olga Popova, Kira Zavyalova, Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2hNhiBc Further company coverage:
* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, which distributes household and cleaning products in U.S. and Canada, said it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash from private equity firm Gryphon Investors.