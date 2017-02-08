UPDATE 3-With eye on Obamacare, Price takes helm as U.S. health secretary
* After Price, Senate moves to Treasury nominee Mnuchin (Adds Trump quotes)
MOSCOW Feb 8 U.S. banks Citi and JP Morgan along with Russia's Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are among arrangers of an initial public offering for En+ Group, two financial market sources told Reuters.
En+, a holding company of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's business, owns assets in metals and mining as well as energy and coal sectors, including a 48 percent stake in Rusal, a Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminium producer.
Both sources said that the list of the banks that arrange the deal was not final without providing other details. Two banking sources told Reuters in December En+ was considering IPO in 2017. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Katya Golubkova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* After Price, Senate moves to Treasury nominee Mnuchin (Adds Trump quotes)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with bank regulation said on Friday that he would resign, giving President Donald Trump the ability to reshape the powerful board governing the U.S. financial system just as he begins revamping and undoing reforms put in place after the 2007-09 financial crisis.
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)