Russia's En+ Group refinances $1-billion loan with VTB Bank
September 11, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's En+ Group refinances $1-billion loan with VTB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+, a group of metals and energy companies controlled by businessman Oleg Deripaska, has refinanced a $1.04-billion credit facility with VTB Bank , Russia’s second-largest lender, the group said on Friday.

The new maturity date of the loan is December 2019, extendable for two more years, En+ added in a statement.

En+, which holds a stake in the world’s largest aluminium producer Rusal, said the agreement with VTB meant it had completed restructuring of its credit portfolio. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)

