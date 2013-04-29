Enel's Russia unit says Q1 profit down y/y

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - OGK-5, the Russian unit of Italian utility Enel, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit fell to 1.98 billion roubles ($63.38 million) year-on-year from 2.01 billion roubles a year earlier.

The company said that EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increased in the first three months of the year by 19 percent to 4.86 billion roubles.

In March, the company said that EBITDA is set to increase to 16.5 billion roubles this year from 15 billion roubles in 2012 . ($1 = 31.2412 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)