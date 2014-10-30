Enel Russia's 9-month net profit rises 45.6 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Enel Russia, the Russian unit of Italian utility Enel, said on Thursday its nine-month net profit rose 45.6 percent, year-on-year, to 5.1 billion roubles ($121 million).

The increase was partly due to a one-off bad debt provision booked in the previous year as well as lower interest expenses in the reporting period after the repayment of debt, the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 42.1710 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)