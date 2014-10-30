FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Enel Russia's 9-month net profit rises 46 pct
October 30, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Enel Russia's 9-month net profit rises 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Enel Russia, the Russian unit of Italian utility Enel, said on Thursday its nine-month net profit rose about 46 percent, year-on-year, to 5.1 billion roubles ($121 million).

The increase was partly due to a one-off bad debt provision booked in the previous year as well as lower interest expenses in the reporting period after the repayment of debt, the company said in a statement.

Excluding the impact of the one-off item from the year-ago results, net profit growth stood at 17 percent on the back of an 8 percent rise in operating revenues to 55 billion roubles.

The company attributed revenue growth to higher power prices on the day-ahead market which also drove its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation 9 percent higher to more than 13 billion roubles, it said.

Its net power output was broadly flat at 31.2 Gigawatt Hour.

1 US dollar = 42.1710 Russian rouble Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

