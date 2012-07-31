FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel's Russia OGK-5 H1 net profit up 7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Enel's Russia OGK-5 H1 net profit up 7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel’s Russian unit OGK-5 said on Tuesday its net profit rose seven percent, year on year, to 2.98 billion roubles ($92.58 million) in the first six months of 2012 on the back of increased electricity sales.

OGK-5 said its first half energy sales also climbed by seven percent to 24,890 GWh due to the operation of new steam gas turbines at Sredneuralskaya and Nevinnomysskaya power stations.

The company’s revenue rose five percent to 31.24 billion roubles compared to the year-earlier period. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 26 percent to 7.72 billion roubles. ($1 = 32.19 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.