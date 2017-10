MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian carbon and graphite producer Energoprom plans to hold an initial public offering in 2014 or in 2015, Chief Executive Officer Alexei Nadtochy said on Tuesday.

The company may sell 20-25 percent of its shares via IPO, he told reporters. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)