April 3, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Energoprom plans IPO in 2014 or 2015-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Energoprom may sell 20-25 pct of shares via IPO

* Sees capitalisation of at least $1 bln pre-IPO

* Plans to use IPO proceeds for M&A (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Andrey Kuzmin

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian carbon and graphite producer Energoprom plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in 2014 or in 2015 to raise money for acquisitions, its Chief Executive Officer Alexei Nadtochy said on Tuesday.

The company aims to have capitalisation of at least $1 billion ahead of the IPO through which it plans to sell 20-25 percent of its shares, Nadtochy told reporters.

“If IPO happens, we will use the money for M&A deals. We have enough money for our own needs,” said Nadtochy.

Energoprom, which says it is the world’s fifth-largest maker of carbon and graphite products, plans to invest $122 million in production by 2015.

Nadtochy said the company expected its net profit to increase to $94 million by 2015 from $35 million in 2011.

Revenue is forecast to rise to $733 million from $350 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are seen more than doubling to $139 million.

Its net debt stands at $70 million, with EBITDA of $60 million. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Helen Massy-Beresford)

