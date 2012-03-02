FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian Feb gas production up 1.6 pct vs Jan
#Energy
March 2, 2012 / 8:39 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Russian Feb gas production up 1.6 pct vs Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Mar 2 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas production edged
up to 2.07 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.04 bcm in January,
Energy Ministry data showed.	
   Gas output at Gazprom, the world's top natural gas producer,
increased by 2.6 percent to 1.6 bcm month-on-month in February, when it could
not cope with rising fuel demand in the cold-stricken Europe and was unable to
meet request from the EU companies for more gas.	
    The following are production details by company for the month and the year 	
to date in billions of cubic metres.	
    Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.	
                                  Pct change vs          
                         Feb 12  Jan 12   Feb 11      YTD
 Gazprom                 46.014     1.9      0.8   94.011
 Novatek                  4.663     1.8      5.1    9.608
 Other gas firms          1.807    -1.0      6.5    3.765
 PSA operators            2.262    -2.7      4.3    4.714
 Oil firms,               5.493     1.8      5.1   11.358
   of which:                                             
 LUKOIL                   1.365    -0.4      6.6    2.835
 TNK-BP                   1.022     0.1      0.8    2.154
 Slavneft                 0.069    -0.9    -10.4    0.143
 Rosneft                  1.030    -0.1      7.8    2.134
 Surgutneftegas           0.978    -0.3     -8.2    2.030
 Gazprom Neft             0.733    17.3     27.9    1.496
                                                         
 Tatneft                  0.065    -3.2      5.8    0.139
 Bashneft                 0.046    -1.9     14.9    0.086
 Russneft                 0.184     1.4     16.9    0.341
 Total Russian output    60.238     1.6      1.8  123.456
      	
	
 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)

