RPT-TABLE-Russian April gas output down 6.8 pct vs March
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Russian April gas output down 6.8 pct vs March

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas production edged down to 1.87
billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.01 bcm in March, Energy  	
Ministry data showed.	
   Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in 	
April by 8.4 percent month-on-month to 1.4 bcm from 1.52 bcm in March.       	
    The following are production details by company for the full month of April 	
and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.         	
    Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.      	
                                  Monthly       Daily pct change vs      Year to 	
                                                                           date 
                                      Apr 12       Mar 12        Apr 11            
  Gazprom                             41.810         -8,4          -5,2   182.447 
  Novatek                              4.720          0,1          19,4    19.322 
  Other gas firms                      1.856         -0,8          11,0     7.445 
  PSA operators                        2.223         -4,1           0,9     9.388 
  Oil firms,                           5.514         -1,8           4,5    22.691 
    of which:                                                                      
  LUKOIL                               1.400         -1,9           6,0     5.710 
  TNK-BP                               1.033         -1,1           2,0     4.338 
  Slavneft                             0.069        -12,9          -0,9     0.284 
  Rosneft                              0.993         -3,9           2,6     4.197 
  Surgutneftegas                       0.990         -1,2          -5,8     4.110 
  Gazprom Neft                         0.735         -0,4          25,9     2.993 
  Tatneft                              0.068         -1,9           6,3     0.281 
  Bashneft                             0.046         -1,8          17,1     0.159 
  Russneft                             0.181          4,3           6,0     0.619 
  Total Russian output                56.123         -6,8          -1,9   241.292 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)

