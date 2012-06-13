Russia gas tax to rise less than thought-Deputy PM

GAZOPROVOD, Russia - Russia’s government, in the process of revising planned tax rises for the gas industry, may reduce the planned rate increase on independent producers such as Novatek , Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters on Wednesday.

A decision on the level of the mineral extraction tax to be charged Gazprom, the state export monopoly, when the rate increases come into effect next year has yet to be determined, Dvorkovich added.

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller, speaking separately, said his company would be unaffected by the change in plans. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)