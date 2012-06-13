FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia gas tax to rise less than thought-Deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Russia gas tax to rise less than thought-Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZOPROVOD, Russia - Russia’s government, in the process of revising planned tax rises for the gas industry, may reduce the planned rate increase on independent producers such as Novatek , Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters on Wednesday.

A decision on the level of the mineral extraction tax to be charged Gazprom, the state export monopoly, when the rate increases come into effect next year has yet to be determined, Dvorkovich added.

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller, speaking separately, said his company would be unaffected by the change in plans. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.