TABLE-Russian March gas output down 3.4 pct vs Feb

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas production edged down to 2.01 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.07 bcm in February, Energy Ministry data showed. Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in March by 4.1 percent month-on-month to 1.52 bcm from 1.6 bcm in February. The following are production details by company for the full month of March and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Monthly Daily pct change vs Year to date Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11 Gazprom 47.186 -4.1 -1.0 140.952 Novatek 4.875 -2.2 11.8 14.546 Other gas firms 1.933 0.1 4.2 5.708 PSA operators 2.396 -0.9 7.4 7.122 Oil firms, 5.800 -1.2 6.6 17.183 of which: LUKOIL 1.474 1.0 7.3 4.310 TNK-BP 1.079 -1.2 4.6 3.269 Slavneft 0.082 11.4 16.0 0.225 Rosneft 1.068 -3.0 5.9 3.200 Surgutneftegas 1.035 -0.9 -4.0 3.114 Gazprom Neft 0.763 -2.7 26.0 2.258 Tatneft 0.071 2.0 9.9 0.212 Bashneft 0.048 -0.9 16.1 0.125 Russneft 0.180 -8.6 6.8 0.470 Total Russian output 62.190 -3.4 1.1 185.511 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Birrane)