FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russian March gas output down 3.4 pct vs Feb
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 2, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russian March gas output down 3.4 pct vs Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas production edged down
to 2.01 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.07 bcm in February, Energy
Ministry data showed.  	
   Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in
March by 4.1 percent month-on-month to 1.52 bcm from 1.6 bcm in February.	
    The following are production details by company for the full month of March
and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.  	
    Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. 	
                       Monthly   Daily pct change vs    Year to date
                        Mar 12      Feb 12      Mar 11              
 Gazprom                47.186        -4.1        -1.0       140.952
 Novatek                 4.875        -2.2        11.8        14.546
 Other gas firms         1.933         0.1         4.2         5.708
 PSA operators           2.396        -0.9         7.4         7.122
 Oil firms,              5.800        -1.2         6.6        17.183
   of which:                                                        
 LUKOIL                  1.474         1.0         7.3         4.310
 TNK-BP                  1.079        -1.2         4.6         3.269
 Slavneft                0.082        11.4        16.0         0.225
 Rosneft                 1.068        -3.0         5.9         3.200
 Surgutneftegas          1.035        -0.9        -4.0         3.114
 Gazprom Neft            0.763        -2.7        26.0         2.258
 Tatneft                 0.071         2.0         9.9         0.212
 Bashneft                0.048        -0.9        16.1         0.125
 Russneft                0.180        -8.6         6.8         0.470
 Total Russian output   62.190        -3.4         1.1       185.511
 	
	
 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.