#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 10, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

Putin: state holding must not dominate energy privatisations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said state energy holding company Rosneftegaz should not be the only contender in planned sales of government-controlled energy assets, and said Russia would stay the course on planned privatisations.

“Of course you can’t call it privatisation in the direct sense if Rosneftegaz participates in the acquisition of state company shares,” Putin told a meeting of a newly formed energy advisory council, adding that the state had an obligation to help some heavily regulated companies boost their value.

“That does not mean we should limit ourselves to participation by Rosneftegaz,” he added.

He said any sell-off of state energy assets should bring “systemic” benefits, and said there was no point in selling companies such as Russian state hydropower company RusHydro at low valuations now. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Megan Davies)

