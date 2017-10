MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output, the world’s largest, was up to 10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from 10.32 million bpd in June, Energy Ministry data showed on Thursday.

In tonnes, the ministry said crude production stood at 43.74 million in July.

Daily gas production stood at 1.45 billion cubic meters (bcm) in July, down from 1.54 bcm in June. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Melissa Akin)