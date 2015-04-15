Russia says is in "unprecedented" consultations with OPEC

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry has been holding active consultations with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Latin American oil producers which Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich described on Wednesday as “unprecedented”.

He did not elaborate on his comments but told a energy ministry panel that such discussions should continue.

Russia has tried to forge closer ties with OPEC after oil prices plunged. Moscow is expected to send a delegation to talks with some OPEC members in June. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)