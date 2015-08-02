FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian oil production dips in July
#Energy
August 2, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian oil production dips in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)
    MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output fell to 10.65
million barrels per day (bpd) in July, down from 10.71 million
bpd in June, falling from post-Soviet highs maintained since
March, Energy Ministry data showed on Sunday.
    The fall was mostly due to lower condensate production at
Gazprom, included in the oil figures, the data showed.
    In July, Gazprom stopped units at its Surgut Gas Condensate
Stabilization Plant for maintenance, according to the Energy
Ministry. 
    Russian production remained above that of Saudi Arabia, the
world's top oil exporter and leading OPEC member, which pumped
at an average 10.6 million bpd, according to a Reuters survey.
 
    Russia and OPEC have refrained from coming together to prop
up crude prices, which have halved since last year to around $52
per barrel. This week, OPEC indicated it would stick to its
policy of defending market share. 
    Russia has managed to keep oil output near its highs,
despite low oil prices and western sanctions, thanks to the weak
rouble. 
    The Energy Ministry sees 2015 average oil production at 525
million to 527 million tonnes (10.5 million to 10.54 million
bpd).
    In tonnes, oil output reached 45.033 million in July versus
43.824 million in June. Gazprom Neft, Gazprom's oil
arm, and Bashneft, now controlled by the state,
slightly increased production, the data showed.     
    Russian gas production was at 44.77 billion cubic metres
(bcm) last month, or 1.44 bcm a day, versus 42.58 bcm in June. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
