TABLE-Russia Jan refinery runs rise 2.8 percent vs. Dec

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in January, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry. Figures in tonnes, percentage changes versus December 2011 and January 2010: THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL TOTAL 22461,600 3177,800 5925,200 6627,900 Percentage change (based on daily volumes) M/M 2.8 -2.1 0.3 -0.1 Y/Y 4.4 3.8 -4.2 5.4 Percentage change (based on absolute figures) M/M 2.8 -2.1 0.3 -0.1 Y/Y 4.4 3.8 -4.2 5.4 Rosneft, 4498,600 519,700 1373,100 1565,200 of which Komsomolsk 583,400 43,800 162,900 233,500 Tuapse 386,200 123,300 171,700 Syzran 568,800 92,500 161,400 180,800 Novokuibyshevsk 698,700 75,600 189,600 183,400 Kuibyshev 630,000 95,000 217,200 260,200 Achinsk 705,800 91,200 227,000 285,200 Angarsk 925,700 121,600 291,700 246,600 Novokuibyshevsk * 3,800 Bashneftekhim, 1710,400 371,700 591,500 277,800 of which Novoufimsk 532,000 109,600 120,300 87,900 Ufaneftekhim 733,900 146,600 296,900 83,900 Ufimsk 444,500 115,500 174,300 106,000 LUKOIL, 3835,400 467,900 1100,200 1053,300 of which Volgograd 932,700 99,800 265,900 135,300 Perm 1092,000 115,100 372,800 237,200 Ukhta 378,200 37,100 89,500 126,900 Norsi 1432,500 215,900 372,000 553,900 Surgut, Kirishi 1804,400 213,100 429,000 631,100 Gazprom Neft, 2402,600 557,000 642,700 456,100 of which Omsk Refinery 1602,000 400,900 474,800 206,800 Moscow Refinery 800,600 156,100 167,900 249,300 TNK-BP, 1961,500 347,300 357,700 647,900 of which Ryazan 1369,200 280,800 357,700 465,600 Saratov 592,300 66,500 0,000 182,300 Gazprom 478,700 201,500 138,300 30,000 Salavat Refinery 564,800 84,500 188,800 145,300 KrasnodarEkoNeft 229,500 74,900 99,000 Nizhnekamsk TAIF 762,500 60,700 208,000 192,500 Orsk 460,200 72,300 136,200 176,500 Alliance. 320,800 38,400 33,100 125,600 Khabarovsk Slavneft, Yaroslavl 1345,100 222,200 363,000 477,300 Afipsky 368,700 137,800 167,800 Novoshakhtinsk 227,500 107,800 Taneko 467,800 185,000 NOTES * - Oils and Additives Plant; - The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of straight-run gasoline and gasoline for the chemical industry. - Jet kerosene production totalled 726,300 tonnes in January, up 1.8 percent on a daily basis from December. It also rose 9.4 percent from January 2011. - The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)