FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia Jan refinery runs rise 2.8 percent vs. Dec
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russia Jan refinery runs rise 2.8 percent vs. Dec

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and
gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in January, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry. 	
To read a story on Russia's refining runs in January, please double click: 	
For Russian energy news, double click on   	
For key Russian statistical oil reports           	
For key Russian oil data                               	
Figures in tonnes, percentage changes versus December 2011 and January 2010: 	
                      THROUGHPUT  GASOLINE  GASOIL    FUEL OIL
  TOTAL               22461,600   3177,800  5925,200  6627,900
                                                      
  Percentage change (based on daily volumes) 
   M/M                2.8         -2.1      0.3       -0.1
   Y/Y                4.4         3.8       -4.2      5.4
                                                      
 Percentage change (based on absolute figures)
   M/M                2.8         -2.1      0.3       -0.1
   Y/Y                4.4         3.8       -4.2      5.4
                                                      
 
  Rosneft,            4498,600    519,700   1373,100  1565,200
  of which                                             
   Komsomolsk         583,400     43,800    162,900   233,500
   Tuapse             386,200               123,300   171,700
   Syzran             568,800     92,500    161,400   180,800
   Novokuibyshevsk    698,700     75,600    189,600   183,400
                                                      
   Kuibyshev          630,000     95,000    217,200   260,200
   Achinsk            705,800     91,200    227,000   285,200
                                                      
   Angarsk            925,700     121,600   291,700   246,600
   Novokuibyshevsk *                                  3,800
  Bashneftekhim,      1710,400    371,700   591,500   277,800
  of which                                             
   Novoufimsk         532,000     109,600   120,300   87,900
                                                      
   Ufaneftekhim       733,900     146,600   296,900   83,900
                                                      
   Ufimsk             444,500     115,500   174,300   106,000
  LUKOIL,             3835,400    467,900   1100,200  1053,300
  of which                                             
   Volgograd          932,700     99,800    265,900   135,300
                                                      
   Perm               1092,000    115,100   372,800   237,200
                                                      
   Ukhta              378,200     37,100    89,500    126,900
                                                      
   Norsi              1432,500    215,900   372,000   553,900
 Surgut, Kirishi      1804,400    213,100   429,000   631,100
                                                      
 Gazprom Neft,        2402,600    557,000   642,700   456,100
 of which                                              
   Omsk  Refinery     1602,000    400,900   474,800   206,800
   Moscow Refinery    800,600     156,100   167,900   249,300
                                                      
 TNK-BP,              1961,500    347,300   357,700   647,900
 of which                                              
   Ryazan             1369,200    280,800   357,700   465,600
                                                      
   Saratov            592,300     66,500    0,000     182,300
                                                      
 Gazprom              478,700     201,500   138,300   30,000
                                                      
 Salavat Refinery     564,800     84,500    188,800   145,300
 KrasnodarEkoNeft     229,500               74,900    99,000
                                                      
 Nizhnekamsk TAIF     762,500     60,700    208,000   192,500
 Orsk                 460,200     72,300    136,200   176,500
 Alliance.            320,800     38,400    33,100    125,600
 Khabarovsk                                           
 Slavneft, Yaroslavl  1345,100    222,200   363,000   477,300
                                                      
 Afipsky              368,700               137,800   167,800
                                                      
 Novoshakhtinsk       227,500                         107,800
 Taneko               467,800                         185,000
 	
NOTES 	
* - Oils and Additives Plant; 	
- The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of straight-run gasoline and gasoline
for the chemical industry. 	
- Jet kerosene production totalled 726,300 tonnes in January, up 1.8 percent on a daily basis
from December. It also rose 9.4 percent from January 2011. 	
- The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months.	
	
 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.