Russian Jan refinery runs rise 2.8 pct vs. Dec

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russian refinery runs rose in January by 2.8 percent on a daily basis from December and were up by 4.4 percent compared to the same month last year, Energy Ministry data showed.

Russian refineries processed 5.31 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in January, up by 144,710 bpd from 5.17 million bpd in December. Oil plants were running at the highest pace since summer of 2011, when June refinery runs hit a new post-Soviet high of 5.41 million bpd.

Year on year, oil runs were up 0.22 million bpd from an average of 5.09 million bpd in January 2011.

Gasoline production in January fell by 2.1 percent month on month but was up by 3.8 percent year on year. Russian plants produced 102,510 tonnes of gasoline per day, or 2,239 tonnes per day less than in the previous month.

Gasoil output rose 0.3 percent from December, but fell by 4.2 percent versus January 2011, the data showed. Refineries produced 191,135 tonnes of gasoil per day, just 539 tonnes more than in December.

Fuel oil production at Russian oil plants was down by 0.1 percent versus December, but rose by 5.4 percent versus the same month last year. It totalled 6.628 million tonnes, or 213,803 tonnes per day.

Jet kerosene production reached 726,300 tonnes in January, up 1.8 percent on a daily basis from December. Jet output also rose by 9.4 percent from January 2011.

Healthy crude runs in January were helped by higher TNK-BP crude processing. Saratov refinery boosted runs by 118,320 bpd after maintenance, while runs at Ryazan plant were up by 3,240 bpd, the data showed.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest crude producer, increased refining in January by 1.06 percent on a daily basis to 1.064 million barrels per day because of higher runs at Syzran, Novokuibyshevsk, Kuibyshev, Achinsk and Angarsk plants, while Komsomolsk plant reduced runs by 17,880 bpd.

Refinery runs at Bashneft oil plants fell by 10,570 bpd due to lower runs at Ufaneftekhim and Ufimsk plants, while TAIF refinery runs rose by the same volume. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)