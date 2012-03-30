FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian Feb refinery runs rise 1.0 percent vs. Jan
#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russian Feb refinery runs rise 1.0 percent vs. Jan

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - The following are figures for
Russian refinery runs and gasoline,	
gasoil and fuel oil output in February, provided by Russia's Energy	
Ministry.   	
To read a story on Russia's refining runs in February, please double	
click:                                       	
For Russian energy news, double click on     	
For key Russian statistical oil reports      	
For key Russian oil data                     	
Figures in tonnes, percentage changes versus January 2012 and	
February 2011:	
                            THROUGHPUT  GASOLINE    GASOIL  FUEL OIL
  TOTAL                      21232,500  3108,000  5696,600  6182,300
  Percentage change (based on daily volumes)                
   M/M                             1.0       4.5       2.8      -0.3
   Y/Y                             5.3       9.7      -2.8       5.4
                                                            
 Percentage change (based on absolute figures)              
   M/M                            -5.5      -2.2      -3.9      -6.7
   Y/Y                             9.9      13.7       0.7       9.1
                                                            
                                                                
  Rosneft,                    4114,800   464,800  1223,300  1417,200
  of which                                                      
   Komsomolsk                  542,200    36,000   137,700   217,200
   Tuapse                      370,000       0.0   118,400   162,300
   Syzran                      514,000    80,100   144,700   167,100
   Novokuibyshevsk             649,000    63,500   173,400   153,500
   Kuibyshev                   589,300    93,300   204,900   230,700
   Achinsk                     659,400    87,600   216,400   268,800
   Angarsk                     790,900   104,300   227,800   214,100
   Novokuibyshevsk*                0.0       0.0       0.0     3,500
  Bashneftekhim,              1629,600   359,800   561,600   247,200
  of which                                                      
   Novoufimsk                  486,100   121,100   126,000    52,700
   Ufaneftekhim                651,800   131,000   258,100    55,100
   Ufimsk                      491,700   107,700   177,500   139,400
  LUKOIL,                     3651,600   541,200  1035,800   964,500
  of which                                                      
   Volgograd                   885,200   121,600   256,300   115,100
   Perm                       1022,800   133,900   331,900   204,100
   Ukhta                       353,500    34,700    83,500   119,500
   Norsi                      1390,100   251,000   364,100   525,800
  Surgut, Kirishi             1701,200   195,500   451,700   776,000
  Gazprom Neft                2512,800   570,200   725,600   524,900
  of which                                                          
   Omsk                       1629,300   377,400   474,100   210,800
   Moscow                      883,500   192,800   251,500   314,100
  TNK-BP,                     1789,600   323,300   349,800   613,900
  of which                                                      
   Ryazan                     1267,000   246,400   323,000   451,500
   Saratov                     522,600    76,900    26,800   162,400
  Gazprom                      470,100   190,300   131,400    31,600
                                                            
  Salavat Refinery             564,500    77,300   165,500   172,500
  KrasnodarEkoNeft             206,900     0,000    62,800    87,700
  Nizhnekamsk TAIF             712,100    52,200   190,300   182,500
  Orsk                         440,300    69,800   128,700   167,800
  Alliance, Khabarovsk         303,800    35,900    21,100   120,400
                                                            
  Slavneft, Yaroslavl         1250,600   207,000   339,400   411,900
  Afipsky                      344,800       0.0   128,500   151,900
                                                            
  Novoshakhtinsk               125,500       0.0       0.0    35,000
  Taneko                       433,800       0.0       0.0       0.0
 	
    NOTES	
    * - Oils and Additives Plant;	
    - The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of 	
    straight-run gasoline and gasoline for the chemical industry.	
    - Jet kerosene production totalled 634,100 tonnes in February,	
    down 6.7 percent on a daily basis from January. It also rose 	
    11.4 percent from February 2011.	
    - The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months.	
	
 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)

