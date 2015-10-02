UPDATE 1-Rouble-linked exporter tax to run for 1 year initially -FinMin

(Adds detail)

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A planned tax hike on additional profits earned by Russian exporters due to a weaker rouble will initially run for one year only, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin ordered his government come up with proposals for taxing that extra income last month.

“We are taking the decision on the (taxation) ... of devaluation-related profits for one year, which is 2016,” Siluanov told reporters at a conference in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

The government has yet approve the measure.

The rouble has fallen steeply against the dollar over the past year due to weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Russian exporters, notably oil and gas producers, have benefited as they report their results in local currency.

Siluanov said that, according to existing plans, the budget would also get an additional 200 billion roubles ($3 billion) from freezing oil export duties, which were previously meant to fall in 2016.

Increases in mineral extraction tax (MET), slapped on gas producers, would yield an extra 100 billion roubles, and excise taxes on diesel and distillates a further 30 billion, the minister added.

Under the current system, Russia has been gradually raising MET and cutting oil export duties. It has also been lowering export taxes on high-margin products such as gasoline and raising duties on fuel oil.