FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia should agree oil tax changes by end-July -energy minister
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 11, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia should agree oil tax changes by end-July -energy minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context)

HAVANA, July 11 (Reuters) - A Russian plan to tweak oil taxes by increasing the mineral extraction tax and cutting export duties should be agreed by the end of July, Russia’s energy minister said on Friday.

The Russian government is in discussions with the companies concerned, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters during a visit to Cuba, adding that “within a week or two an agreement should be reached”.

Adoption of the new initiative, known as the “tax manoeuvre”, has met with opposition from crude producers, some of whom have said it will negatively impact oil production.

Novak, who sponsored the initiative, has argued the oil tax changes strike a “golden mean” between the industry’s investment needs and budget priorities.

Russia is seeking new means of replenishing the state budget amid increased spending and a faltering economy.

The country’s system of oil taxation means that oil companies have been reluctant to invest in gasoline production because of high export duties, which are in place to protect supplies for domestic car users. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Pravin Char and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.