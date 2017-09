E.ON Russia sees 2014 net income up 4 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of Germany’s E.On, expects 2014 net income at 15 billion roubles ($413 million), up from 14.4 billion roubles in 2013, its deputy chief executive Ulf Backmeyer told a conference call on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday E.ON Russia reported its first-half net income of 8.0 billion roubles ($220 million), down 15 percent year-on-year.