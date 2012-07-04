FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tazin steps down as E.ON Russia's chairman
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 4, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

Tazin steps down as E.ON Russia's chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Sergei Tazin has stepped down as the chairman E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany’s utility E.ON, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

She said the new chairman should be elected at a meeting scheduled for Friday.

E.ON bought into the Russian enterprise, formerly known as OGK-4, in 2007. It was not immediately clear why Tazin left his post at the company, which has not paid dividends as it used the bulk of its profits for capital expenditures.

The spokeswoman said he stepped down “on his own will”. (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.