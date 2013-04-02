FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON Russia 2012 net earnings rise 25 pct
April 2, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

E.ON Russia 2012 net earnings rise 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON , reported on Tuesday a 25.1 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 18.3 billion roubles ($588.05 million) thanks mainly to new capacity.

The company’s revenues rose 13.5 percent, year-on-year, to 75 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 27.1 percent to 29.1 billion roubles, it said in a statement. ($1 = 31.1197 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

