E.ON Russia 2012 net earnings rise 25 pct

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON , reported on Tuesday a 25.1 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 18.3 billion roubles ($588.05 million) thanks mainly to new capacity.

The company's revenues rose 13.5 percent, year-on-year, to 75 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 27.1 percent to 29.1 billion roubles, it said in a statement. ($1 = 31.1197 Russian roubles)