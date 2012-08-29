FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON Russia H1 net profit up 22 pct to 8.67 bln rbls
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

E.ON Russia H1 net profit up 22 pct to 8.67 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON , said on Wednesday its first half net profit rose 22.3 percent to 8.67 billion roubles ($271 million), helped by cost optimisation.

The company said its revenues were up 12.4 percent to 35.21 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 13.69 billion roubles, up 34.1 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.