E.ON Russia Q1 net income falls 31 pct
May 15, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

E.ON Russia Q1 net income falls 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of German utility E.ON, said net income for the first quarter of 2014 fell 31 percent, year-on-year, to 3.7 billion roubles ($107 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined 22 percent to 6.3 billion roubles and revenues edged down 1 percent to 20.6 billion, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 34.7112 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

