Russia's Etalon says will not seek to expand into new regions

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon said on Friday it had decided to focus on acquiring highly-profitable projects in three existing regions and would not seek to expand into new geographies in the short term.

The company has been assessing strategic opportunities for expansion into new regions as part of the strategic review. Its new strategy is due to be discussed by the board of directors in mid-November, Etalon said in a statement.

Etalon operates in Moscow, the Moscow region and St Petersburg. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)