Russia's Etalon Q3 new sales up 16 pct yr/yr
October 14, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Etalon Q3 new sales up 16 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian residential real estate developer Etalon said on Tuesday its new sales rose 16 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

Third-quarter sales grew to 9.5 billion roubles ($234 million) and the average price was up 2 percent to 89,402 roubles per square metre, Etalon said in a statement.

It added that its first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down to 1.68 billion roubles from 4.20 billion roubles a year ago. (1 US dollar = 40.5500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

