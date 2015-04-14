FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Etalon sees new contract sales down 30 pct in 2015
April 14, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Etalon sees new contract sales down 30 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian residential real estate developer Etalon said on Tuesday it expected new contract sales to decline by no more than 30 percent this year.

First-quarter new contract sales fell 58 percent to 3.8 billion roubles ($73.2 million) after a buying spree in the fourth quarter of 2014 caused by the rouble depreciation. The company said that sales in the first quarter last year were also much higher than in previous years. ($1 = 51.9400 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

