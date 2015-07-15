Russia's Etalon says Q2 new contract sales down 49 pct y/y

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russian residential real estate developer Etalon said on Wednesday its new contract sales fell 49 percent in annual terms in second quarter to 4.1 billion roubles ($72 million).

The company said in a statement sales were affected by a high base effect, combined with the cool-down seen after the end-of-year rush.

In April, Etalon said it expected new sales to decline by no more than 30 percent this year. ($1 = 56.7966 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)