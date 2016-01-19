FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Etalon sees 2016 new sales rising by more than 20 pct
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon sees 2016 new sales rising by more than 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Etalon :

* “We expect to see Etalon Group’s new sales grow by over 20 percent in 2016 vs. 2015, driven by continued uplift from the new NSA launched in 2015, as well as further expansion and diversification of our sales portfolio with three completely new projects in 2016,” Etalon Group President Viacheslav Zarenkov said.

* FY 2015 new contract sales declined 12 percent year-on-year to 35.08 billion roubles ($446.41 million), and comprised 385,252 square metres.

* Q4 2015 new sales rose to 15.77 billion roubles and 174,767 sq. m., up by 19 percent year-on-year.($1 = 78.5825 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

