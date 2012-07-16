FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Etalon says Q2 sales up 37 percent y/y
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Etalon says Q2 sales up 37 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian housebuilder Etalon said on Monday its sales for the second quarter rose 37 percent in value terms, due to a “phenomenal growth” in prices.

The company, which builds houses mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said demand is rapidly returning to levels seen prior to the last financial crisis.

Second quarter sales rose to 5.2 billion roubles ($159 million), the company added.

Russia’s real estate market froze in the wake of the latest financial crisis of 2008-09, but delayed and new projects are now coming back on line.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.