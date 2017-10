MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian real estate developer Etalon Group said on Monday its 2012 new contract sales were up by 30 percent to 24 billion roubles ($792.54 million), year-on-year.

The company, which builds houses mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said that in terms of square-meters, sales grew by 17 percent to 316,000 square meters in 2012.