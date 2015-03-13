Russia's Rosatom says nuclear deal with Hungary has EU backing

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned nuclear firm Rosatom said on Friday its deal on expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary has been agreed between the European Commission and Budapest.
A spokesman for Rosatom also told Reuters that the firm has nothing to add to the position of the Hungarian government, which is denying a newspaper report that the European Union is blocking Russian nuclear fuel imports to Hungary.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe