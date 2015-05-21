FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to decide on Schlumberger bid for Eurasia Drilling in 2-3 weeks
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to decide on Schlumberger bid for Eurasia Drilling in 2-3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - A Russian government commission should decide on Schlumberger’s bid for Eurasia Drilling in two to three weeks, an official from Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday.

Dmitry Makhonin also said FAS had no objections to the deal from a competition point of view, but added that a special governmental commission would have the final word on the matter.

In March, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion but the deadline for the deal had to be extended after questions from FAS and the Commission on Foreign Investment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.