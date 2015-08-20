FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Eurasia Drilling says H1 net profit halves
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Eurasia Drilling says H1 net profit halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Eurasia Drilling on Thursday reported a first-half net profit of $91 million, down by half on a weak rouble, low oil prices and lower demand from top customer Lukoil.

Eurasia, in which Schlumberger is awaiting Russia’s permission to buy a 45.65 percent stake, said revenue fell by 40 percent to $923 million.

“(Results) were negatively affected by a much weaker rouble, the challenging market of low oil price, and a significant decrease in activity by our largest customer,” Chief Financial Officer Taleh Aleskerov said in a statement.

Eurasia said it had drilled 13 percent fewer metres in the first half of 2015 than in the same period of 2014.

Lukoil’s share of the drilling fell to 56 percent from 63 percent a year earlier, while drilling for its second-largest customer, Gazprom Neft, increased. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.