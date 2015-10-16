FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian competition watchdog: Schlumberger bid for EDC not ruled out - Interfax
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Russian competition watchdog: Schlumberger bid for EDC not ruled out - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. group Schlumberger may return to its plans to buy a stake in Russia’s oil servicing company Eurasia Drilling (EDC), Igor Artemyev, head of Russian antimonopoly watchdog, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.

Schlumberger had planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion but scrapped the deal. Certain shareholders and managers of Eurasia decided to take the oil services firm private instead of that deal.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.