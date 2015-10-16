Russian competition watchdog: Schlumberger bid for EDC not ruled out - Interfax

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. group Schlumberger may return to its plans to buy a stake in Russia’s oil servicing company Eurasia Drilling (EDC), Igor Artemyev, head of Russian antimonopoly watchdog, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.

Schlumberger had planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion but scrapped the deal. Certain shareholders and managers of Eurasia decided to take the oil services firm private instead of that deal.