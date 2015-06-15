FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to review Eurasia Drilling-Schlumberger deal in summer - RIA news agency
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to review Eurasia Drilling-Schlumberger deal in summer - RIA news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - A Russian government commission could decide on Schlumberger NV’s bid for Eurasia Drilling later in the summer, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the head of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

It had been expected that a special government commission could make its decision on Schlumberger’s bid for a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia this month.

RIA cited the head of FAS, Igor Artemyev, as saying that further review of the deal’s terms is needed. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.