Russia to review Eurasia Drilling-Schlumberger deal in summer - RIA news agency

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - A Russian government commission could decide on Schlumberger NV’s bid for Eurasia Drilling later in the summer, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the head of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

It had been expected that a special government commission could make its decision on Schlumberger’s bid for a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia this month.

RIA cited the head of FAS, Igor Artemyev, as saying that further review of the deal’s terms is needed. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)