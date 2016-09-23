FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia to work with foreign banks on future debt issues - ministry
September 23, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Russia to work with foreign banks on future debt issues - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia will work with foreign banks on future debt issues after it "successfully" placed $1.25 billion worth of Eurobond top-up, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told a conference on Friday.

Foreign investors put $1.25 billion into the Russian sovereign Eurobond top-up on Thursday in a deal more than six times oversubscribed, showing Moscow can readily tap global markets in spite of Western sanctions.

Storchak said Russia was seen as low risk for investors despite tough geopolitical situation. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
