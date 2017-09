MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Alfa Bank, one of the largest privately owned Russian banks, has bought into a 10-year Eurobond issued by the finance ministry, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

“It is an attractive investment instrument,” TASS cited Alfa Bank’s press representative as saying.

Russia sold $1.75 billion of its first Eurobond in three years on Tuesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)