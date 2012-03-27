UPDATE 1-Demand for Russia's new Eurobonds exceeds $10 bln

* Pricing expected on Wednesday

* Placement likely to be $5-$6 billion

By Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Demand for a new sale of Russian Eurobonds surpassed $10 billion on Tuesday with investors promised a yield premium when the five-, 10- and 30-year offering is priced on Wednesday, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

Russia plans $7 billion in foreign borrowing this year, and market sources cited $5-$6 billion as the likely volume for the dollar-denominated placement - the first since a deal in April 2010 that was criticised by investors for aggressive pricing.

Russia hopes to sell the five-year paper at a spread of 235 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the 10-year bond at 245 basis points and the 30-year Eurobond at 265 basis points, financial market sources told Reuters..

A source close to the deal told Reuters that pricing is expected on Wednesday.

“All tranches are in strong shape, with some skew towards longer end,” the source said.

PRICING IT CHEAP?

Gazprombank estimated that, based on Tuesday morning trading, the announced guidelines for the 30-year Eurobond would translate into a yield of 5.99 percent, the 10-year paper a yield of 4.7 percent and the five-year Eurobond 3.43 percent.

“These guidelines provide a sufficiently large discount to the market - on average about 20 basis points,” said Denis Poryvai, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank.

“Now, the Russian curve trades in the range 250-280 basis points over the Treasuries curve.”

In contrast to the 2010 deal, which performed poorly after being priced very tightly, grey market trading suggested short-term investors might be able to turn a quick profit.

The five-year bond was trading 25-50 basis points up in price, the 10-year higher by 25-75 pips and the 30-year by 62.5-75 ticks, market sources in London told IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service.

The guidance puts the yield premium on the 30-year paper at 120 basis points over similarly-rated Mexico and 140 basis points over Brazil, a gap that many traders see narrowing on expected Russian outperformance.

“Investors see this and will buy the Russian paper with an appetite ... In the medium term spreads will narrow,” said Vadim Khanov, a bond trader with Gazprombank in Moscow.

Gazprombank said strong demand for the 30-year tenor reflects a deficit of long-term sovereign issues in the emerging market universe.

Mexico issued $2 billion worth of 2044 bonds at a yield of 4.84 percent and $2 billion of 10-year bonds at 3.71 percent earlier this month. Brazil borrowed $750 million overseas in 2021 notes at a yield of 3.45 percent.

“For Russia around $2 billion would be the benchmark,” Khanov said. “It begs the amount of $6 billion in three tranches. It’s possible that the emphasis will be placed on the 30-year paper and Russia will take the entire volume.”

GOOD FISCAL STANCE

Russia’s strong fiscal position, with sovereign debt of around 11 percent of gross domestic product, puts it in a position to focus on price and maturity as it seeks to create a benchmark curve for corporate issuers.

But the country’s finances are likely to be strained in the coming years due to planned increases in state spending. If oil prices recede below $100 a barrel, the country may see a bigger than expected budget deficit in 2013-2014.

This year, Moscow’s finances are likely to be fine, with oil prices above the $117 per barrel needed to keep the budget balanced, assuring a positive current account balance and windfall revenues to save in its budget reserve funds.

Russia plans to borrow around $7 billion on international markets each year until 2014, and under current funding plans, the public debt stock will not exceed 16 percent of GDP in 2014.