MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Demand for Russia's new 10-year sovereign Eurobond reached $3 billion, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and financial service quoted a market source as saying on Monday.

Russian finance ministry is placing its first Eurobond issue since 2013, with banking sources saying they expected the order book to be closed by end of the working day. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)