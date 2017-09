MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Investor demand for Russia’s 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond has amounted to around $6.3 billion, IFR reported on Tuesday.

A financial market source told Reuters the order book will be closed at 1100 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)