Russia finmin: foreign interest in Eurobond showed high trust in Russia

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that foreign investor interest in a Russian Eurobond placement showed that there was high trust in Russia as an issuer, despite what he called “unofficial pressure”.

Siluanov also told journalists that demand for the Eurobonds was over $7 billion and that foreign investors accounted for over 70 percent of the $1.75 billion placed. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)